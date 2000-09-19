Taiwan Indicts Builders for Quake Deaths

TAIPEI Prosecutors acting almost a year to the day after a massive killer earthquake in Taiwan, indicted a dozen architects and developers on Tuesday for building a faulty apartment that toppled during the disaster.

The prosecutors are seeking jail terms ranging from one to six years for the 12 people responsible for construction of the high-rise "dynasty" apartment block in central Taiwan -- the worst-hit area in the catastrophic tremor on September 21, 1999.

Twenty-eight people died in the wrecked building.

"They are charged with negligence and violation of public safety," Prosecutor Tu Ta-Jen said by telephone from the central city of Taichung. Tu said it took prosecutors almost a year to establish the case and maximum penalties were recommended.

The massive quake, registering 7.6 on the open-ended Richter scale, killed 2,400 people and wrecked over 50,000 buildings islandwide, leaving an estimated 100,000 people homeless.

The wreckage of toppled buildings revealed that walls in some were filled with metal cooking oil cans instead of cement -- a discovery that has outraged residents.

Recovery from the earthquake has been slow.

Hundreds of disgruntled people spent a night in tents outside the government's post-disaster recovery commission on Sunday to voice their dissatisfaction.

President Chen Shui-Bian, who took office in May, has apologized to the earthquake victims for not doing enough.

(Reuter)