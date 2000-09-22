Iran Successfully Tests First Solid-Liquid Fuel Missile
September 23, 2000 - 0:0
TEHRAN Iran Thursday successfully tested Shahab-3D, its first solid-liquid fuel missile which, according to Defense Minister Vice-Admiral Ali Shamkhani, will have no military applications.
The missile, manufactured by the country's Aerospace Industries Authority, is an interlude to related technology for building missiles that launch information and communication satellites.
The Iranian defense minister said that Iran's defense in
The missile, manufactured by the country's Aerospace Industries Authority, is an interlude to related technology for building missiles that launch information and communication satellites.
The Iranian defense minister said that Iran's defense in