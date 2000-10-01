Catholic Priest Arrested for Attacking Abortion Clinic
October 2, 2000 - 0:0
ROCKFORD, Illinois A Catholic priest crashed his car into an abortion clinic Saturday morning and then attacked the door with a hatchet, media reports said.
Police said the priest, the Rev. John Earl, was arrested on charges of burglary and felony damage to the property, CNN reported.
The television broadcaster showed a videotape of a young man in clerical collar, and a picture of the front door dented by the axe.
(DPA)
Police said the priest, the Rev. John Earl, was arrested on charges of burglary and felony damage to the property, CNN reported.
The television broadcaster showed a videotape of a young man in clerical collar, and a picture of the front door dented by the axe.
(DPA)