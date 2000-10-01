Catholic Priest Arrested for Attacking Abortion Clinic

ROCKFORD, Illinois A Catholic priest crashed his car into an abortion clinic Saturday morning and then attacked the door with a hatchet, media reports said.

Police said the priest, the Rev. John Earl, was arrested on charges of burglary and felony damage to the property, CNN reported.

The television broadcaster showed a videotape of a young man in clerical collar, and a picture of the front door dented by the axe.

(DPA)