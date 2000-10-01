Flood-Battered India, Bangladesh Face More Misery

DHAKA, Bangladesh/Habra, India India's West Bengal State and neighboring Bangladesh, hit by catastrophic flooding that has killed hundreds of people and made millions homeless, face further misery with more rain forecast in the region. Relief officials battled on Sunday to get food and other supplies to survivors of the floods, which have left 758 people dead in West Bengal and 200 missing, with vast areas submerged.

In Bangladesh, 70 people have died and the lives of nearly 17 million are affected, officials say. The floods follow heavy monsoon rain, and in the case of Bangladesh have been aggravated by water rushing down from the upstream Indian state West Bengal.

"Rains are expected in many parts of the gangetic West Bengal," a local weather office spokesman told Reuters on Sunday. Indian state government officials and relief workers said they had stepped up the supply of food and medicines in affected areas in the North 24 Parganas district, near India's border with Bangladesh.

In Bangladesh, rescue efforts were hampered on Sunday by heavy rains and a shortage of boats in the southwestern part of the country, officials said.

They said nearly 1,000 soldiers trying to rescue thousands of marooned families were equipped with only about a dozen small mechanized rafts as most villagers in the southwest did not have boats because the region was usually flood-free.

(Reuter)