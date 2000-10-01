Indonesian Muslims Stage Rally to Demand Sharia Law

JAKARTA Thousands of members of 33 Indonesian Islamic groups on Sunday staged a peaceful rally in the central Java town of Solo demanding the imposition of the Sharia Islamic law, AFP said. The chairman of the Indonesian Mujaheedin Council Asep Maushul spoke at the rally pledging the council would fight for Sharia law for Muslims in Indonesia. Indonesia has one of the world's largest Muslim populations with over 80 percent of its 210 million people following Islam.

