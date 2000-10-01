One Thousand Falungong Members Rounded Up in Beijing Protest

BEIJING Chinese police rounded up close to 1,000 members of the outlawed Falungong spiritual sect during one of the most violent protests ever in Tiananmen Square Sunday, China's National Day.

The demonstrators stole the show during celebrations of the 51st anniversary of the Communist Party's rule in China, humiliating the government more than a year after the group was banned.

A small army of 1,000 soldiers and police dragged protestors from the square into police buses and vans, as throngs of tourists celebrating National Day watched in shock.

The protestors were bolder than they have been in demonstrations since the group was banned in July last year. A crowd of 50 demonstrators pulled open the doors to a bus and freed detained protestors.

An AFP reporter saw 15 police buses each holding about 50 followers and 20 police vans with up to 25 practitioners each leaving the square, heading towards a nearby police station.

Police were seen rounding up protesters well into Sunday afternoon, as followers vowed to protest the ban against the group throughout China's seven-day National Day holiday.

The Falungong, which was founded in 1992 and claimed to have a following of 80 million members before it was banned, is posing an unprecedented challenge to the Communist Party.

The group jolted the Chinese government in April last year by assembling 10,000 followers around Communist Party headquarters in Beijing to protest against member arrests.

