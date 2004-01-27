Sharp Rise in Pirate Attacks on World Shipping in 2003

KUALA LUMPUR (AFP) -- Pirate attacks on ships worldwide increased last year to 445, with 21 sailors killed and 71 crew members or passengers missing, the London-based International Maritime Bureau (IMB) reported Wednesday.

This was the second highest number of attacks since the IMB's Malaysia-based Piracy Reporting Centre began compiling statistics in 1991, slightly below the 469 incidents in 2000 but sharply up from the 370 attacks in 2002.

The IMB's annual report for 2003 shows that the violence used in the attacks continued to rise, with 21 seafarers killed, 40 assaulted and 88 injured, up from 10 killed the previous year.

"There were 71 crew or passengers missing in 2003 and this should be considered along with the 21 confirmed killed," the report said.

The number of attacks using guns rose to 100 from 68 and the number of hostages taken nearly doubled to 359 seafarers. Ships were boarded in 311 instances and a total of 19 ships were hijacked.

"In 23 percent of the attacks, tankers were the targets. The fact that these ships carrying dangerous cargoes may be temporarily under the control of unauthorized individuals remain a matter of concern," said IMB director Captain Pottengal Mukundan.

This is apparently a reference to increasing fears that a hijacked tanker could be used as a huge bomb in a terrorist attack.

"We have also seen for the first time ships being attacked simultaneously by a number of small pirate boats, firing weapons at the bridge of the vessel," Mukundan said.

Indonesia continued to record the highest number of attacks with 121 reported incidents. Bangladesh ranked second highest with 58 attacks and Nigeria was third with 39 attacks.

Attacks in Nigeria almost tripled compared with 2002 and the country is now regarded as the most dangerous area in Africa for piracy and armed robbery at sea, the report says.

The Malacca Straits, one of the world's busiest shipping lanes, had seen a drop in piracy attacks in 2002 with 16 incidents compared to 75 in 2000, but there was an increase to 28 incidents last year.

The narrow straits run between Malaysia and the Indonesian island of Sumatra, and the report calls on the Indonesian authorities to increase their efforts against piracy.

"A reduction in the attacks in Indonesia can dramatically change the situation in South East Asia," the IMB says.

Attacks in Malaysian waters were reduced to 5 in 2003 from 14 in 2002, with none reported in the last six months of last year.

"This notable progress is attributable to vigilant patrols by the Royal Malaysian Marine Police," the report says.

"The (overall) figures show an increase in the numbers and violence of the attacks," Mukundan said.

"However they also show that some kinds of attacks and attacks in certain areas have dramatically reduced. "This proves once again that when law enforcement agencies take these attacks seriously there will be a corresponding reduction in the attacks. We call upon the countries with piracy problems, to give greater priority to policing their waters."

There was also a drop in the number of attacks in Cameroon, Ecuador, Gabon, Guyana, Ivory Coast, Singapore Straits and Thailand. Somalia saw a 50 percent drop in reported attacks in 2003, but the eastern and north-eastern coasts "remain high-risk areas for hijackings and kidnapping of the crew for ransom by local warlords."

The number of ships hijacked for the theft of the ship and cargo was reduced in 2003, with hijackings now involving more vulnerable targets such as tugs and barges.

Ships are also hijacked in order to abduct the crew for ransom. These kidnappings are believed to be largely the work of militia groups in politically vulnerable areas, the report says.