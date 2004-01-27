ECO Should Vanguard Changes in Infrastructural Cooperation: Khatami  

TEHRAN (PIN) -- The ECO region, which comprises 10 countries, over 350 million population and 7 million sq. km., as well as abundant underground potentialities and reserves such as oil and gas in addition to special geopolitical situation and cultural and historical commonalties is capable of becoming an important economic pole in the international arena.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the first ministerial meeting of member countries of the Economy Cooperation Organization (ECO) here, President Mohammed Khatami added that achieving all-out development in global fields would pave the way for global peace and security.

"Therefore, organized cooperation is a requisite for achieving all-out development as well as sustainable peace and security in the region," he said.

Khatami noted that new regionalism was a serious approach in the modern age to protect national identities in the face of globalization and to fight its untoward effects.

"We must brace for competition at an international level through regional cooperation and by creating a competitive atmosphere and recognizing relative advantages of members in the region," he noted.

The chief executive stipulated that ECO was very important and shouldered a heavy responsibility in this part of the world.

"ECO has taken good steps for establishing regional cooperation including conclusion of various agreements in different sectors and establishment of regional specialized institutes to realize the goals of the organization," he said.

Khatami added that ECO should try to improve economic and social situation in member countries through advancing its regulations in line with international standards, sustainable development suitable for regional conditions, efforts for technology transfer, supporting medium and small economic units, as well as bolstering infrastructural networks.

He also declared Iran's willingness to provide technical and educational services to regional countries and cooperate to further the goals of economic development and improving standard of living of the regional people.

The first meeting of the industrial ministers of ECO member states opened today at the International Conference Center of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting.

The participants are to study an industrial development strategy for ECO member states.

The meeting would wrap up tomorrow evening after issuing a statement.