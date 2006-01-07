Matsushita to build world's largest plasma panel plant

TOKYO (AFP) -- Matsushita Electric Industrial Co. plans to build the world's largest plasma panel factory at a cost of $1.4 billion to prepare for meeting surging global demands, reports said Saturday.

The world's largest consumer electronics maker will build the new plant in Amagasaki, 400 kilometers (250 miles) west of the capital Tokyo, which will have an annual capacity of six million panels, the reports said.

The technology giant, which makes the Panasonic brand, wants to begin construction as early as this summer, with the plant set to go onstream in summer 2007, according to Kyodo and the business daily Nihon Keizai Shimbun.

Matsushita aims to maintain its top share in the global plasma TV market and win the battle against the competing liquid crystal display (LCD) camp, which is also pursuing larger screen sizes and promoting cost reductions.

The firm's investment of 160 billion yen (1.40 billion dollars) is its largest-ever for a factory that is not a joint venture, the reports said.

The global market for flat-screen TVs is expected to soar 60 percent to about 45 million units in 2006, the Nihon Keizai Shimbun reported based on Matsushita's projections.

Approximately 10 million of these will be plasma TVs, with Matsushita looking to capture a 40 percent share of the market, which is showing significant growth in the United States and Europe, the paper said.

While LCD sets currently compose a bigger slice of the flat-screen TV pie in terms of sales volume, Matsushita is challenging their dominance by introducing larger plasma models.

"The plasma TV market will reach 25 million units by 2010," the paper quoted company president Kunio Nakamura as saying.

The Japanese firm said Thursday it had developed the world's largest plasma-panel television set with a 103-inch (2.6 meter) screen.