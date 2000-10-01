Iranian Students Protest Against Lack of Housing
October 2, 2000 - 0:0
TEHRAN -- Some 100 students staged a sit-in Sunday in front of Tehran's University of Science and Industry to protest the lack of student accommodation, the student News Agency Issna said.
"Officials had promised dormitory rooms, but the promise was not kept," said the agency.
Iranian university students returned from summer recess September 23.
"Officials had promised dormitory rooms, but the promise was not kept," said the agency.
Iranian university students returned from summer recess September 23.