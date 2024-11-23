Senior Russian diplomat condemns IAEA's anti-Iran resolution

TEHRAN – Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ivanovich Ulyanov, branded the recent IAEA Board of Governors' resolution against Iran as "senseless and extremely counterproductive" in a Friday X post.

Before the resolution was passed, Ulyanov warned that the West was moving towards committing a “big mistake that will have very negative consequences".

The IAEA Board of Governors passed the anti-Iran resolution with 19 votes in favor, 3 against, and 12 abstentions. The measure called for Iran to provide a comprehensive report on its nuclear activities by spring 2025, citing "insufficient cooperation."

While China, Russia, and Burkina Faso opposed the resolution, several countries, including South Africa, India, and Egypt, abstained from voting.

Iran responded to the resolution by announcing plans to expand its uranium enrichment capacity and accelerate advanced centrifuge technology development.

"No surprise," stated Ulyanov regarding Iran's reaction, noting that Russia had cautioned resolution supporters about inevitable repercussions.

Furthermore, Li Song, China's permanent representative to the IAEA, said on Thursday that confrontation will not resolve the Iranian nuclear issue.

Li expressed that China supports the collaboration between Iran and the IAEA in addressing outstanding matters and greatly values the constructive engagement between IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi and the Iranian representatives, as well as the positive outcomes from his visit to Iran last week.