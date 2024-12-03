Iraq, Turkey, Afghanistan, top destinations for Iranian nano-tech products

TEHRAN –Iranian nanotechnology companies export their products to 49 countries around the world, mainly to Iraq, Turkey, Afghanistan, India, and China.

Over the past few years, the sales value of domestically- manufactured nano-tech products has experienced an increase of more than 100 percent every year, IRIB reported.

The sales amounted 620,000 billion rials (around one billion dollars) over the past Iranian calendar year (March 2023-March 2024). Moreover, exports of nano-tech products hit 145 million dollars, representing 9.2 percent of the entire market value, IRIB quoted the secretary of the headquarters for the Nanotechnology Initiative Council, Emad Ahmadvand, as saying.

The best-selling products are construction materials, electronic products, and laboratory equipment, which have been even exported to the United States, via a third-party country.

Iran a global leader in nano-tech

Iran’s achievements in nanotechnology are noteworthy. The increase in scientific publications and sales of nano products proves Iran’s rise as a global leader in this field.

One of the industries that have experienced good growth in Iran in recent years is the nanotechnology industry, a subject area that has brought Iran to the impressive fourth place worldwide.

According to StatNano, a leading nanotechnology website, Iran has made great strides in the field of nanotechnology being ranked fourth in terms of nanotechnology publication.

This ranking proves the country’s remarkable scientific development.

The site considers the number of scientific articles for comparing scientific progress in nanoscience, technology, and industry.

Nanotechnology is the manipulation of matter on a near-atomic scale to produce new structures, materials, and devices. The technology promises scientific advancement in many sectors such as medicine, consumer products, energy, materials, and manufacturing. Nanotechnology refers to engineered structures, devices, and systems.

In the past two decades, the world has observed a steady increase in the number of industries producing nano-based products and the number of countries promoting nanotechnology.

More importantly, the ratio of nanotechnology to nominal GDP has increased significantly, suggesting that the contribution of nanotechnology to World GDP has increased. Nanotechnology has also played a key role in new job creation, Press TV reported.

The nanotechnology sector is a prime example of success in Iran, an arena consisting of expert and program-oriented human resources with significant goals that shine like a jewel in the innovation and technology ecosystem of the country.

With the support of talented academicians and knowledge-based companies, the nanotechnology sector has indigenized many technologies to solve the main challenges of the country in various areas, including industry.

Policy making and planning for progress in nanotechnology started in 2003 with the formation of a special headquarters for the development of nanotechnology, and accelerated with the approval of the first 10-year document for the development of nanotechnology entitled “Future Strategy Document”.

Some 358 companies are operating in the field of nanotechnology in the country and 1608 products and equipment have received nanotechnology certificates.

Some 42 percent of the products in this field are related to construction, more than 17 percent to the field of oil, gas, and petrochemicals, 13 percent to the field of automobiles, and over 10 percent to the field of optoelectronics.

MT/MG