Rahmani Group, a legacy of quality and innovation, has evolved from a family-owned business into a global leader and a known corporation in the food industry.

Over generations, Rahmani Group has cultivated a deep-rooted passion for quality and innovation. Today, Rahmani Group stands as a testament to this legacy, offering a diverse range of premium products that delight taste buds worldwide. Our journey in the last 147 years, marked by a commitment to excellence, has positioned the company as a trusted name in the global market. We are offering a diverse range of premium food products that stands as a testament to a rich heritage.

A Symphony of Flavors

Our product portfolio includes:

- Dried Fruits: A variety of sun-dried and naturally dried raisins, including Golden Raisins, Sultana Raisins, Kashmari Raisins, Malayeri Raisins.

- Nuts: Our Persian pistachio is known all over the world, and we have full range of kernels and inshell.

- Pistachio Products: A range of premium pistachio products, including pistachio kernels, pistachio cream, pistachio paste, and pistachio nut bars has been developed in Rahmani Group.

- Nut Bars: Delicious and nutritious nut bars, perfect for a quick and healthy snack.

- Cereal Bars: A variety of cereal bars made with whole grains, nuts, and fruits.

- Kariz Juices: 100% natural fruit juices, free from added sugars and preservatives.

- Golverdi Honey: Pure, natural honey sourced from pristine beehives.

- Rostani Herbal Tea: A range of aromatic and flavorful herbal teas.

This year, we will be spotlighting three key product categories at Gulfood 2025: our exquisite pistachio-based products, including premium pistachio nut bars and a range of delectable pistachio creams and pastes; our all-natural Kariz juices, bursting with the flavors of fresh fruits; and our range of dried fruits and nuts, sourced from the finest regions around the Persia.

A New Era of Innovation: Introducing Our Italian-Made Pistachio Products

Rahmani Group is at the forefront of the global culinary revolution, spearheading the trend of pistachio-based delicacies, particularly pistachio cream. Our premium pistachio cream, crafted with the finest Iranian pistachios and Italian expertise, is capturing the world's palate. We are excited to announce the launch of our new range of pistachio-based products, manufactured in Italy. We have created a range of products that are both delicious and innovative. This exquisite blend of rich, nutty flavor and velvety texture has become a sought-after ingredient for chefs and food enthusiasts worldwide. As Dubai's culinary scene evolves, our pistachio cream is poised to be a cornerstone, inspiring innovative and delectable creations. Beyond its indulgent taste, pistachio cream offers a host of health benefits, including improved heart health, enhanced digestion, and increased energy levels.

- Pistachio Cream: Rahmani Group offers a range of premium pistachio creams, including 10% and 20% options. These creamy delights are crafted with the finest Iranian pistachios and Italian culinary expertise. Our pistachio creams are perfect for adding a touch of luxury to your culinary creations, whether it's a decadent dessert or a savory dish.

- Pistachio Paste: Rahmani Group offers a range of premium pistachio pastes, including a 100% pure pistachio paste. This versatile ingredient is perfect for creating a variety of dishes, from traditional Middle Eastern cuisine to contemporary culinary creations. Our pistachio paste is made with the finest Iranian pistachios, ensuring a rich, nutty flavor and smooth texture. Rahmani Group pistachio paste is a concentrated form of pistachio flavor, perfect for creating sauces, spreads, and fillings.

- Pistachio Pesto: Rahmani Group offers a unique and flavorful pistachio pesto, made with 60% premium Iranian pistachios. Unlike pistachio cream, which is a smooth, creamy and sweet spread, pistachio pesto is a savory sauce that combines the rich flavor of pistachios with salt. It's perfect for pasta, pizza, and other dishes.

The Unmatched Quality of Rahmani Group Pistachio Nut Bars

Iranian pistachio nut bars, crafted with a minimum of 70% premium Persian pistachio kernels, stand out as a unique and delectable treat. What sets them apart is the unparalleled quality of Iranian pistachios. Renowned for their rich flavor, vibrant color, and nutritional value, Iranian pistachios are a prized ingredient in culinary creations worldwide.

The meticulous selection of high-quality pistachios, combined with expert craftsmanship, results in a product that is not only delicious but also visually appealing. The generous number of pistachio kernels ensures a burst of flavor in every bite, making these bars a truly indulgent experience. No other product can replicate the unique taste and quality of Rahmani Group pistachio nut bars.

Rahmani Group's state-of-the-art production facilities are equipped with cutting-edge technology to ensure optimal processing of pistachio nut bars. From the initial roasting and preparation of raw materials to the final packaging, every step is meticulously controlled. The automated production line, comprising advanced melting, mixing, conveying, cutting, and packaging systems, enables us to produce 60 million pieces annually.

Kariz: A Taste of Nature's Purity

Kariz juices embody the essence of nature's goodness. Each sip is a journey through a vibrant orchard, capturing the pure and refreshing flavors of the finest fruits and vegetables. Rahmani Group commitment to quality and sustainability ensures that every bottle of Kariz juice is free from artificial additives, preservatives, and added sugars.

In bustling markets of the GCC, Kariz juices have become a trendsetter, particularly mango, apple, and pomegranate juices. These refreshing beverages have captivated consumers with their authentic taste and health benefits. By choosing Kariz, you're not just enjoying a delicious drink; you're embracing a healthier lifestyle.

Join Us at Gulfood 2025: A Taste of Innovation

We invite you to embark on a culinary journey at Gulfood 2025, where we will be unveiling our latest innovation: Premium Pistachio Cream. This exquisite product is set to revolutionize the food industry.

At our booth #MP2-H3 in Almustaqbal Plaza Hall, you'll have the opportunity to:

Sample our delectable pistachio cream, a versatile ingredient that can elevate any dish.

Join us at Gulfood 2025 and taste the difference. Don't miss this chance to experience the future of food.