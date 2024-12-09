Iran ready to share agricultural technology with Uzbekistan: minister

TEHRAN - Iranian Minister of Agriculture Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh has stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran is prepared to enhance cooperation with Uzbekistan in sharing agricultural experiences and technology.

Nouri Ghezeljeh met with a joint delegation from the Ministries of Agriculture, Trade, and Investment of Uzbekistan in Tehran on Sunday.

Referring to the 14th Iranian government's strategic vision to enhance relations with other countries, Nouri highlighted the initiative taken by the President of Uzbekistan to foster international relations, which has created significant opportunities for constructive cooperation between the two countries.

He expressed Iran's readiness to supply the agricultural machinery that Uzbekistan needs, emphasizing that cooperation could involve not only the direct export of products, but also the barter of goods such as potatoes and legumes.

Nouri also pointed out that Iran has a rich history of over a century in agricultural research and is prepared to share its valuable experiences with Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, Ibrohim Ergashev, head of the Plant Quarantine Service of Uzbekistan, stressed the importance of economic cooperation between the two countries, saying, "Uzbekistan is committed to developing and strengthening trade relations with Iran, and necessary planning has been undertaken in this regard."

Ergashev noted a significant increase in agricultural trade, stating that the volume of imports from Iran has doubled compared to the previous year, reaching $68 million.

