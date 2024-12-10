TEDPIX gains nearly 12,000 points on Tuesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 11,957 points to 2,518,874 on Tuesday, which is the fourth day of the Iranian calendar week.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

In mid-September, the head of Iran Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) said the entity will take the necessary measures to ensure that the direct and indirect interests of the stock market are considered in next year’s budget bill.

“We are taking special measures in relation to the budget bill and issues that directly or indirectly affect the capital market,” Hojatollah Seyedi stated.

He has also said that improving the stock market’s efficiency is the main priority of the SEO in the current government administration

“In the 14th government, our mission is to protect the rights and interests of shareholders, facilitate the formation of capital, and improve the efficiency of the market which is the priority of the SEO programs,” Seyedi underlined.

