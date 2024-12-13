UN General Assembly demands Gaza ceasefire 

TEHRAN - The majority of UN General Assembly members have called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The Assembly has passed two important resolutions calling for an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

It has also reaffirmed its strong support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

These measures were taken by the Assembly after the UN Security Council failed to agree on a ceasefire resolution.

Despite receiving 14 votes in favor, the resolution in the Security Council was blocked by a veto from the United States, a permanent member.

The first resolution, titled “Demand for ceasefire in Gaza,” called on all parties to comply fully with international law, including humanitarian laws aimed at protecting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

This was the second demand for a ceasefire by the General Assembly since the outbreak of the U.S.-backed Israeli genocidal war on Gaza since October 2023.

The resolution was adopted by a vote of 158 nations in favor, nine against, and 13 abstentions.

Some countries shifted their positions from previous votes. Nations such as Austria, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom, which had abstained or opposed a similar earlier resolution, chose to support it this time.

Meanwhile, countries like Argentina, Hungary, and Tonga, which had abstained previously, opposed the resolution during this session.

The resolution called for immediate and concrete actions. These included an immediate ceasefire, the exchange of prisoners, the safe return of displaced civilians to their homes, and the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

It also stressed the need for accountability, urging the UN Secretary-General to propose measures for advancing justice through existing or new mechanisms.

In addition, the resolution requested a detailed report from the UN Secretary-General, including an assessment of Gaza’s urgent needs.

It reiterated the Assembly’s unwavering support for a Palestinian state, emphasizing that the Gaza Strip should remain part of a future Palestinian state.

It also firmly rejected any attempts to alter Gaza’s demographics or reduce its territory. Israeli government officials have publicly spoken about annexing northern Gaza and returning settlements to the enclave.

The second resolution adopted by the Assembly focused on providing strong support for UNRWA.

UNRWA has been facing severe challenges from the Israeli regime to provide basic humanitarian aid for Palestinians on the ground.

The Assembly condemned a law passed by the Israeli Parliament (the Knesset) on October 28, 2024, which would prevent UNRWA from operating in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The resolution was passed with 159 votes in favor, nine against, and 11 abstentions. It also called on Tel Aviv to respect international law and ensure the safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

It specifically highlighted the urgent need for basic services for the 2.3 million civilian population.

The Assembly warned against any attempts to reduce or end UNRWA’s work, saying this would have terrible effects on millions of Palestinian refugees in the region.

The resolution also called for quick action to fix the agency’s funding and operational issues, which threaten its ability to help those in need.

Amid the diplomatic efforts to end Israeli attacks on Palestinian civilians, the Government Media Office in Gaza reported a devastating Israeli airstrike on the Nuseirat Camp.

The attack killed at least 33 people, with more than 84 others injured or missing. Rescue teams continue to search for survivors, but the area remains under heavy bombardment.

Israeli aircraft struck residential buildings and a post office in the Camp, located in central Gaza.

Following the massacre, more Israeli attacks on the Nuseirat camp have been widely reported.

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli forces have conducted relentless air, land, and sea assaults on Gaza.

The ongoing genocidal war on Gaza has resulted in the deaths of 44,875 civilians, most of whom are women and children. An additional 106,454 people have been injured.

These numbers are likely to rise, as thousands of victims remain trapped under rubble or in areas that Palestinians cannot reach.

