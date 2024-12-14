Persepolis captain Amiri to miss Sepahan match

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team midfielder Vahid Amiri will miss around four weeks after sustaining a foot injury.

Media reports suggest that the 36-year-old player has suffered an MCL sprain in his left knee and will be sidelined for at least four weeks.

Persepolis are scheduled to face Sepahan on Monday in the 2024/24 Iran's Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) in Isfahan and it will be a vital match for the defending champions.

Sepahan sit second with 24 points, one point above Persepolis.

Amiri’s absence will be a big blow to Persepolis.