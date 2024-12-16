Foolad win bronze at FIVB Club World Championship

TEHRAN - Foolad Sirjan clinched the third place in the 2024 Men's Club World Championship Sunday night.

The Iranian team defeated Cucine Lube Civitanova 3-2 (23-25, 25-23, 21-25, 26-24, 19-17). Ali Hajipour shone for Foolad with 24 points, helping them secure Iran’s second podium finish in tournament history.

Dirlic from Lube Civitanova tallied 21 points for his team. Iranian player Abdolhamidi also shone, while Bottolo impressed for the Italian side.

“I think that Iranian teams haven’t had the confidence to face the top teams in the world over the last few years, both at the club and the international levels,” Foolad’s Mousavi said. “I hope this result shows that we can play against anyone. We have many great players in Iran and can get good results.”

Brazilian powerhouses Sada Cruzeiro claimed their fifth FIVB Volleyball Men’s Club World Championship title in Uberlândia, defeating Italian rivals Itas Trentino 3-1 (25-22, 20-25, 25-16, 25-22).

The victory ties Cruzeiro with Trentino as the most successful teams in the tournament’s history.