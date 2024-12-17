Anti-Narcotics Police attend workshop on addressing drug-related crimes

TEHRAN –A group of senior police officers of the Iranian Anti-Narcotics Police have attended a training workshop on ‘Investigation of Crimes related to Drug Trafficking’.

The five-day specialized training was organized by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Iran, in coordination with the Drug Control Headquarters (DCHQ) of the country, in Tehran from September 8 to 12.

The training was conducted by two senior professional instructors from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation.

The UNODC supports national anti-narcotic forces with advanced skills training; it has consistently supported national partners by organizing a series of training workshops for the Anti-Narcotics Force, the UNODC website reported in a press release on December 17.

This particular workshop aimed to strengthen the operational knowledge and investigative skills of Iranian partners in addressing drug-related crimes.

It was developed as part of UNODC Iran’s activities under its Country Partnership Programme with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The content was tailored based on feedback from participants in previous UNODC trainings and consultations with Iranian drug control authorities to identify the most relevant and needed topics.

During the opening session of the event, Alexander Fedulov, UNODC Iran Country Representative, expressed his appreciation to all participants and UNODC’s national counterparts. He also expressed hope that similar capacity-building and awareness-raising initiatives could be organized in the future, subject to budget availability.

Mohammad Narimani, Interim Director General of the International Relations Office of the DCHQ, for his part, emphasized the importance of holding this event in Tehran and requested the participants to make use of this specialized training event organized for them to the most extent possible.

The Deputy Head of the Anti-Narcotics Police of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Gholamreza Hamidikia, also expressed his gratitude for the continuous support of UNODC and encouraged the attendees to participate interactively by asking questions and sharing knowledge.

This specialized training which was designed to cover topics related to the investigation of crimes related to drug trafficking was well received by the participants and assessment of the evaluation of the training workshop and feedback received from the participants evidently indicated that the subjects covered by respected instructors were relevant to their expectations and in general the training session has been evaluated and rated as strongly fruitful and beneficial.

During the graduation ceremony, Alexander Fedulov presented certificates to the participants from the Islamic Republic of Iran. He thanked the Russian Federation for funding the initiative and acknowledged the Drug Control Headquarters of the Islamic Republic of Iran for their support in organizing the training.

This event was organized as part of the activities foreseen in the framework of Sub-programme 1 ‘Border Management and Illicit Trafficking’ of the UNODC Country Partnership Program (2023 – 2026) for the Islamic Republic of Iran through the generous donation of the Russian Federation. It is hoped that with the kind cooperation of the Russian Federation, it will be possible to hold similar training workshops in the future.

Iran’s substantial efforts in fight against drug trafficking

The UNODC has lauded the Iranian government for its substantial efforts and steadfast commitment to tackling drug trafficking.

On December 8, Fedulov attended a high-level meeting which was held at the Drug Control Headquarters (DCHQ) on the occasion of the successful seizure of 2,400 kilograms of methamphetamine in Sistan–Baluchestan Province.

During the meeting, Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi, Commander of the Iranian Border Guard, shared details of a major drug seizure in Sistan–Baluchestan Province.

On September 10, Iranian forces successfully seized 2,400 kilograms of methamphetamine. This operation underscored the relentless commitment of Iran’s border forces, who are at the forefront of combating the production and trafficking of drugs, particularly those originating in Afghanistan.

Brigadier General Goudarzi emphasized that the seizure not only reflects the escalating challenges posed by methamphetamine production in the region but also the dedication of Iran’s border guards, law enforcement, and customs officials in addressing this issue.

Fedulov, for his part, expressed his gratitude to Iranian authorities for their invaluable contributions to this global challenge.

Fedulov stressed the importance of strengthened regional cooperation, and emphasized the need for further international support to bolster collective efforts in combating drug trafficking across West Asia.

The UNODC Country Representative stated that this successful operation will be presented to the international community as a testament to Iran’s noble resolve in combating drug trafficking and its dedication to regional security.

MT/MG

