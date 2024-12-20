Iran tops SCO Countries Worker Skills Contest

TEHRAN – The Iranian robotics team ranked first, securing a gold and a silver medal in the third Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Countries Worker Skills Contest, held in Qingdao, China’s Shandong, from December 15 to 18.

The event served as a platform for sharing expertise, attracting skilled workers from 15 teams competing in three programs.

Mohammad-Javad Haqi grabbed the gold medal.

Achievement in robotics competitions

The 24 Iranian robotics teams that participated in the Federation of International Robosports Association (FIRA) 2024 RoboWorld Cup in Sao Luis, Brazil, managed to win 17 awards.

The 29th edition of FIRA Robotics and Artificial Intelligence World Competitions was held from August 5 to 9.

A total of 1,300 participants from 18 countries including the United States, Germany, South Korea, Canada, Russia, Malaysia, China, India, Indonesia, Canada, Mexico, and Iran competed in four main categories of FIRA competitions (FIRA Air, FIRA Sport, FIRA Challenge, FIRA Youth) in the form of 11 junior leagues and 10 senior leagues in U14 and U19 divisions.

The FIRA RoboWorld Cup included competitions in the following leagues. FIRA AIR includes the use of autonomous flying vehicles in urban and disaster scenarios.

The Iranian teams participating in the 2024 World Robotics and Artificial Intelligence FIRA won 9 championships, achieved 7 runner-up positions, and secured third place in these competitions.

In the flying vehicles league, two teams ranked first, and one ranked third.

In FIRA youth competitions, U14 division, two teams won second ranking in robosports league as well as innovation and business league.

Also, in the U19 division, two teams won first ranking and in robosports league, another team ranked first in innovation and business in robotics.

Moreover, two teams ranked second in the rescue and crisis management robots and robosports league.

Two more teams received the best student awards in innovation and business in robotics.

FIRA Youth are competitions for our younger participants such as the mission impossible events.

The robotics team of Iran won a gold medal and three silver medals in the Dubai International Inventions Show (DIS) 2023.

The event provided a business platform for inventors, manufacturers, and dealers to present their latest products and innovations and exchange information.

For this occasion, delegations from different countries came to Dubai to present their patented inventions and new ideas, the competition brings together many participants and inventions in many diverse areas.

At DIS, excellence in innovation is highlighted through the Invention & Innovation Award, it brings recognition to the best inventions, innovations, and trade, adding to its merit is supported by many international delegates.

Over 20 countries including Iran, Canada, Russia, the United States, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey, Romania, and Oman participated in the competition, ISNA reported. The competition was held both in person and online.

Elite students from Iran ranked first in the UniKL International Robattle Competition (UIRC) 2023 and became champions in the category of Innovation.

The competition was hosted by Malaysia and held from December 10 –13, IRIB reported.

The event brought together more than 420 participants, under the age of 17, underscoring its widespread appeal and global representation.

