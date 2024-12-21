Yemeni missile fall in Tel Aviv-Jaffa area, injures 16

A Yemeni-launched missile landed in the Tel Aviv-Jaffa-areas on Saturday injuring 16 people.

A spokesperson for Yemen’s Ansarallah said the group had hit a “military target” in the Jaffa area with a ballistic missile.

Israel failed to intercept the missile fired from Yemen.

The Israeli military has said Ansarallah has launched more than 200 missiles and drones during the Israel-Hamas war. Ansarallah has also been attacking shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, attacking ships destined to and from the Israeli port of Eilat.