Iran becomes Türkiye’s second-largest source of tourism in November

TEHRAN - Iranian tourists have emerged as Türkiye’s second-largest group of visitors in November, contributing significantly to the country’s booming tourism sector.

Official data released on Friday highlighted a 27.16% year-over-year increase in arrivals from Iran, totaling 258,918 visitors, Daily Sabah reported.

The rise underscores a growing trend as Türkiye solidifies its position as a preferred destination for Iranian travelers. With the country's proximity, shared cultural ties, and diverse attractions ranging from historical landmarks to vibrant urban experiences.

In November, Türkiye hosted 2.73 million foreign tourists, marking an 8.25% year-over-year increase. This brought the total for the first 11 months of the year to just over 50 million foreign arrivals, breaking previous records even before year-end. Iranian visitors not only bolstered the overall figures but also signaled a strengthening of regional tourism dynamics.

The latest statistics place Germany at the top of Türkiye’s tourist source markets for November, with 281,569 arrivals, followed by Iran, while Russia rounded out the top three with 254,352 arrivals. Notably, the influx from Iran outpaced Russia’s growth, showcasing a shift in the composition of Türkiye’s visitor demographics.

The November surge in Iranian arrivals reflects an ongoing momentum. Türkiye’s Culture and Tourism Ministry credits the country’s appeal to its rich cultural offerings, affordable travel options, and strategic efforts to attract travelers from neighboring countries.

As Türkiye eyes 61 million visitors and $60 billion in revenue for 2024, the contribution of Iranian tourists will likely remain a key focus for the industry.

For 2025, projections include 64 million visitors and $64 billion in revenues, with regional markets like Iran expected to remain pivotal.

AM