Yemen targets Israeli Ben Gurion Airport

TEHRAN – The Yemeni Armed Forces have announced operations deep inside occupied Palestine and in the Arabian Sea as part of their ongoing support for Gaza and in response to the Israeli aggression against Yemen.

The spokesperson for the armed forces, Yahya Saree, stated that a precision operation was carried out against “the Israeli-occupied Ben Gurion Airport using a ballistic missile of the Palestine 2 type”.

Saree emphasized that “the missile successfully reached its target despite the Israeli occupation’s censorship,” announcing that the operation resulted in casualties and the suspension of air traffic at the airport.

Additionally, the Yemeni Armed Forces targeted “a vital facility in the occupied Jaffa area with a drone.”

Saree confirmed that the operation successfully achieved its objective.

Ansarallah leader: “Those talking about threats to global navigation are justifying their support for Israel and America” The military spokesman further announced that the Yemeni Air Force conducted a military operation targeting the ship Santa Ursula in the Arabian Sea, east of Socotra Island, using several drones, resulting in a direct hit.

He explained that the targeting of the ship was due to the owning company’s violation of the decision to prohibit vessels from sailing to “ports in occupied Palestine.”

Saree also stated, “The armed forces possess capabilities that enable them to expand their target list within occupied Palestine to include additional vital facilities belonging to the enemy,” reiterating that their operations will not cease until the aggression against Gaza ends and the siege is lifted.

Touching on the recent Israeli airstrikes on Yemen, Saree revealed that the regime carried out several airstrikes on civilian facilities in Sanaa, which included its airport, and the port city of Hodeidah, resulting in casualties, injuries, and material damage.

He stressed that the aggression, waged on Thursday night, would only strengthen the determination of the Yemeni people to continue supporting the Palestinian people and fulfilling their religious, moral, and humanitarian duties.

According to the Hebrew newspaper, Yedioth Ahronoth, the Israeli attack did not prevent the Yemenis from continuing to launch missiles last night, forcing hundreds of thousands of Israelis to seek shelter in protected areas.

The paper added that “deterrence against the Houthis is not achieved by merely disabling an airport. The Israeli public must understand that the Yemenis have the capability to continue firing daily, and it is expected that they will do so.”

Also on Friday, the Israeli Maariv newspaper said that “Israel is struggling to reduce the Houthis’ offensive capabilities against it.”

The leader of Yemen’s Ansarallah movement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, affirmed that Yemen’s continued drone and missile strikes toward the Israeli regime, including Tel Aviv, demonstrate the failure of the Israeli occupation.

He highlighted the Israeli losses due to Yemeni operations, pointing out that the Israeli stock market indices dropped, and the Israeli currency diminished in value last Thursday following Yemeni missile strikes on Tel Aviv.

The Ansarallah leader also revealed that Yemeni forces “targeted the aircraft carrier Truman at the same time as America sought to carry out a major aggressive operation against our country.”

Regular attacks by the United States, Britain, and the Israelis have failed to deter the Sanaa government’s military support front in solidarity with Gaza, which has seen Israeli interests targeted in the sea and on land.

Yemeni officials have repeatedly said they will halt military operations as soon as there is a ceasefire in Gaza and the siege on the enclave is lifted.



