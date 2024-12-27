IRGC intelligence unit detains individual in northwestern Iran for espionage

TEHRAN – The intelligence division of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) has arrested an individual in Ardabil province, accused of working with the intelligence agency of a “neighboring country.”

The IRGC issued a statement on Thursday revealing that the arrest was the result of an extensive operation involving technical and surveillance tactics.

The suspect, whose identity remains undisclosed, has been handed over to judicial authorities for further legal proceedings.

This arrest underscores Iran's continuous campaign against foreign-backed threats.

Earlier this month, the IRGC dismantled a Takfiri terrorist group in the western province of Kermanshah.

In October, intelligence forces thwarted a plot by an Israeli-linked separatist group, which planned to infiltrate from Iraq's Kurdistan Region to incite unrest and carry out assassinations in Iran.