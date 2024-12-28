65,000 tons of cotton expected to be produced by late Mar. 2025

TEHRAN- The director of the cotton plan of the Ministry of Agriculture said: “Harvesting of cotton has started in the country since September and it is expected that we will produce 65,000 tons of cotton by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2025).”

In an exclusive interview with IRIB, Ebrahim Hezarjaribi said about half of the cotton needed by the textile industry is supplied through domestic producers, and the rest of the country's needs are imported.

“The demand of the domestic market is 150,000 to 180,000 tons, of which we can supply about 40 percent by the end of the year”, he further announced.

MA