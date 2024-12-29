104% growth in intl. tourists visiting Kish Island

TEHRAN - The CEO of Kish Free Zone Organization, Mohammad Kabiri, has said that during the last month, the number of foreign tourists who visited the Island has registered 104% growth.

In an interview with IRNA, Kabiri said on Sunday that the plans to attract more foreign tourists have become easier in Kish Island.

The official made no reference to the number of tourists in a specific month or months to indicate the extent of this increase.

There are plans to introduce new tourist destinations and these are on the agenda, he said, adding that new routes from Erbil, Baghdad, and other Iraqi cities have been added to the destination of Kish.

Kabiri also announced the first direct flight from Tajikistan to Kish to be launched on January 4, 2025. This achievement is the result of the meeting with Tajikistan Ambassador to Iran in Kish, he added.

Kish Island is located on the northern edge of the Persian Gulf.

