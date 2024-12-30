Pezeshkian extends condolences on former Indian PM's passing

TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has expressed his condolences to India following the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at the age of 92.

"I offer my condolences to the family and relatives of the late former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh, and the entire people and government of India," President Pezeshkian stated in a post on X.

He emphasized that Singh was a distinguished leader for India and a strong advocate for fostering relations between Tehran and Delhi.

Singh, India's prime minister from 2004 to 2014, is largely venerated for modernizing the Indian economy. He is widely credited as the architect of India's economic reforms and played a crucial role in India’s nuclear agreement with the United States.

President Pezeshkian's message underscores the deep respect and historical friendship between Iran and India, a bond that Singh helped nurture.

The news of Singh's death has resonated globally, with leaders worldwide honoring his contributions.

In India, a week-long mourning period was announced by the government to honor Singh, with all political activities halted. A state funeral was held for him on Saturday.