NDF head sends New Year greetings to sovereign wealth fund leaders

TEHRAN- As reported by the Public Relations Office of the National Development Fund of Iran, Mehdi Ghazanfari, Head of the Executive Board of the Fund, sent a New Year greeting message to the presidents of sovereign wealth funds worldwide, highlighting the importance of collaboration and innovation in addressing global economic challenges.

In his message, Ghazanfari emphasized the critical role sovereign wealth funds play in ensuring financial stability, fostering sustainable development, and safeguarding the prosperity of future generations.

He underlined the significance of cooperation and knowledge exchange among these institutions, particularly amid the rapidly changing global economic landscape.

Ghazanfari expressed optimism that the year 2025 would present new opportunities for joint efforts and international collaboration, paving the way for innovative solutions in resource management.

He concluded his message with the following statement: “On behalf of the National Development Fund of Iran, I wish you and your colleagues a year filled with peace, justice, and sustainable progress.”

The Head of the Executive Board also reiterated the National Development Fund of Iran’s (NDFI) commitment to strengthening dialogue and cooperation with its global counterparts as a key strategy for enhancing its role in driving economic growth and development.