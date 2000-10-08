Bulldozer' Shakes Up Korean Shipbuilding Industry

ULSAN, South Korea The new boss of the world's biggest shipyard has begun a crusade to sweep away decades of shadowy business tactics, at the risk of offending South Korea's corporate old-guard.

Jo Chung-Hwi, 58, who took over as chief executive officer of Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. two years ago, is seeking to rid the industry of opaque business practices and defend South Korea's dominant position, AFP reported.

The 25-year veteran of the shipbuilding business is known to colleagues as "bulldozer" for his uncompromising fight within Hyundai Group, the country's largest family-controlled conglomerate.

For decades, the conglomerate had relied heavily on the money-spinning shipbuilder's revenue to support other Hyundai units.

"No more. The shipyard is now virtually independent. I have endeavored to shatter old practices such as intra-group cross payments," said Jo, as he peered from the window of a hilltop guest house at the sprawling shipyard jam-packed with huge vessels under construction.

Jo, an admirer of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, started legal action against Hyundai Electronics Industries Co.

and Hyundai Securities Co. last month to retrieve $220 million it repaid a Canadian bank on their behalf.

The unprecedented suit underscored a growing consensus among Hyundai heavy industries' 26,000 employees that the profitable shipyard should be run independently, Jo said.

"Transparency in corporate governance is a social proposition," he said, calling for more open management based on a Korean-style corporate culture through top-down cooperation.

"I have tried hard to build a consensus with employees in this shipyard, once notorious for union militancy," he said.

"My campaign is paying off. As you see, labor disputes have almost tapered off," he said.

South Korea's economy has been in limbo since the country plunged into crisis in late 1997.

But the shipbuilding industry, led by Hyundai, has enjoyed a new boom, securing 40.9 percent of the global market last year ahead of Japan with 30 percent, followed by the European Union nations with 18.7 percent and China's 10.4 percent.

South Korean shipyards have a backlog of orders rising to 16 million gross tons that would keep them going for two years.

Hyundai alone has a backlog of ten million tons.

European competitors have accused South Korean shipyards of receiving unfair state subsidies. Jo, however, attributed his success to lower production costs and the won's depreciation making exports more competitive.

Jo said shipbuilding had played a major role in helping South Korea ride out its crisis.

"For South Korea, which is poor in natural resources, shipbuilding is not yet a declining industry.

This will remain a leading foreign currency earner at least until 2040." But he admits the industry needs a revamp to improve profitability through diversification.

Last year Hyundai heavy industries posted a net profit of 300 billion won (268 million dollars), or five percent of total sales.

But the company predicts a net profit of 150 billion won for 2000 due to losses caused by restructuring.

"Our profitability is now better than Japan's. But we must not be complacent because China will catch up with us," Jo said.

He said profitability must be hiked through the development of advanced technology, the sell-off of non-core operations and joint ventures with foreign firms.

"By 2010, I will try to lower the ratio of shipbuilding from 50 percent to less than 30 percent by nurturing the non-shipbuilding sector to produce power plants, large pumps, robots, electric equipment, and energy-related facilities."