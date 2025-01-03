Israel launches more attacks on southern Lebanon

The Israeli military reportedly launched more strikes across southern Lebanon overnight, Al Jazeera reported.

At midnight, Israeli forces “carried out a bombing operation” in the vicinity of the town of Bani Haiyyan, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA).

Another attack was reported in Kfar Kila and “the sound of which was heard throughout the south,” NNA reports.

Earlier, the agency said Israeli forces are “combing the city of Bint Jbeil with heavy machine guns” from their positions on the outskirts of the town of Maroun al-Ras.

The attacks are only the latest violations by Israel’s military of a ceasefire with Hezbollah that has been in place since late November.