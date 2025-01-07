Iran-Iraq academic ties to enhance sustainable development: official

TEHRAN – The cultural attaché of Iraq in Iran, Yasser Abdul Zahra Al-Hajjaj, has highlighted the significance of boosting academic cooperation between Iranian and Iraqi universities as an important way to enhance sustainable development.

“Scientific interactions among the universities of the two countries will not only deepen the relations but also play a pivotal role in enhancing sustainable development in the two countries,” the ministry of science quoted Al-Hajjaj as saying.

The official made the remarks on Monday while paying a visit to Hazrat-e Masoumeh University in Qom.

Highlighting the importance of strategic cooperation between Iran and Iraq, Al-Hajjaj said, “The scientific and cultural collaborations should create a brighter future for the two nations while maintaining or expanding common interests.”

The official proposed expanding cooperation in certain fields such as media, art, humanities, and modern technologies, as well as conducting joint seminars, short-term courses, and science projects.

The president of Hazrat-e Masoumeh University, Maryam Bordbar, for her part, underscored the high capabilities of the university and announced the university’s readiness to foster cooperation with Iraqi universities in different social, cultural and scientific fields through exchanging students, professors, and holding scientific conferences.

Currently, the university has signed ten memoranda of understanding with Iraqi universities.

Iran has capacity for more Iraqi students

In December 2024, an official with the Iranian science ministry said the country’s universities hold the capacity to accept more Iraqi students.

Omid Rezaei-Far also highlighted the importance of developing scientific and technological relations between the two neighboring countries.

He made the remarks during a meeting in Tehran with Haider Abd Dahed, the Iraqi deputy minister of higher education, IRNA reported.

The Iraqi official, for his part, said visiting Iran’s scientific, technological, and innovative activities can be a good experience for Iraqi students.

Referring to close relationships between the two countries, the official stressed the need to eliminate obstacles to scientific interactions.

Rezaei-Far also said the exchange of professors and students, the establishment of joint science and technology parks, and the implementation of joint research projects, can develop strategic partnership between the two ministries.

He went on to say that the implementation of decisions made by the joint scientific committee of the two countries, and the working groups in technology, innovation and research projects, along with the approval of agreed-upon regulations by the parties, will enhance cooperation between the two countries.

Developing scientific and technological ties can address the challenges of Iraqi students studying in Iran, and boost cultural and scientific relations between Iran and Iraq, Rezaei-Far noted.

In a meeting held on August 21, 2024, in Iraq, officials from Iran and Iraq highlighted the need to expand educational and research collaborations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the head of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution’s office for universities, Mostafa Rostami, and Iraqi Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Naeem Al-Aboudi, explored potential ways to foster scientific cooperation between Iranian and Iraqi universities, IRNA reported.

Stressing the significance of enhancing cooperation in higher education, Al-Aboudi expressed Iraq’s interest in utilizing Iran’s educational expertise and experiences to improve its educational system.

Rostami, for his part, underscored the central role of universities in strengthening cultural and scientific relations between the two nations.

The official voiced Iran’s readiness to share its knowledge and experiences with Iraq. Rostami went on to suggest conducting shared short-term research and educational courses for both students and professors.

He further called for increasing the exchange of students and professors.

MT/MG