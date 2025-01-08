US holds an old deep grudge against Iran: Leader

TEHRAN – In a meeting commemorating the 1978 Qom uprising against the Pahlavi regime, held on its anniversary, January 8, 2025, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei addressed thousands from Qom Province at the Imam Khomeini Hussainiyah.

The Leader connected Iran's current stance against negotiating with the U.S. to the Islamic Revolution, arguing that U.S. hostility arises from the loss of political and economic advantages that resulted from the revolution.

He emphasized the necessity of drawing lessons from the uprising of the 19th of Dey (January 9, 1978), identifying the "relentless, substantial, and effective" efforts of media and social media activists to "tear down the veil of the enemy's illusion of power and to safeguard public opinion" as pressing needs of today.

Ayatollah Khamenei considered the 19 Dey uprising in Qom to contain various lessons and insights, underscoring that the most important lesson from that day is that it reveals what kind of Iran Washington desires and prefers.

Highlighting President Carter's visit to Tehran on December 31, 1977, and his disingenuous commendation of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi as well as Carter’s portrayal of Pahlavi Iran as an “island of stability,” Ayatollah Khamenei explained, “The Iran that Carter deemed desirable for America in 1977 was, in terms of foreign policy, entirely subservient to the U.S. and served to secure American interests. Domestically, it witnessed the severe suppression of all opposition movements, as well as any divergent viewpoints from the regime.”

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution remarked that, during that period, the United States envisioned an ideal Iran characterized by immense oil revenues accompanied by stark economic stratification. In terms of science and technology, they desired a nation that remained underdeveloped, while culturally, they sought a society where corruption, promiscuity, and Western decadence would proliferate daily.

He emphasized that the uprising of the 19th of Dey freed "the ideal Iran for the US" from America’s clutches. However, he noted that “the US still yearns for that vision of Iran, but just as Carter took this dream to the grave, so too will other Americans.”

According to Ayatollah Khamenei, the victory of the Islamic Revolution created a crack in the concrete wall of Global Arrogance and shook the West’s barrier. He added, “Another lesson of the 19th of Dey uprising is that we must safeguard our public opinion against enemy propaganda.”

Referring to the publication of an insulting article against Imam Khomeini in a newspaper in January 1978, the Leader highlighted the role of propaganda utilized by the United States and the Pahlavi regime.

“They intended to silence the Zulfiqar of Imam Khomeini’s tongue, which, from near the sacred shrine of the Commander of the Faithful [Imam Ali], brought warmth and hope to people’s hearts. However, the people of Qom, with vigilance and distrust of American and Pahlavi propaganda, thwarted that move.”

Ayatollah Khamenei pointed to the exponential increase in the use of propaganda tools by the United States to consolidate the outcomes of its military actions, saying, “In Gaza, they massacred tens of thousands of people, yet they could not eliminate Resistance with their [military] hardware. In Lebanon, they martyred a figure like Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah and other commanders, but Hezbollah was not eradicated and will not be eradicated.”

In another part of his speech, the Leader described Iran as a “strategic pinnacle” in the world, endowed with valuable blessings such as natural resources and above-average human resources.

He said, “For several decades, starting around 80 years ago, Iran was essentially owned by America. But the Islamic Revolution freed the country from America’s grip, and this is why they will not forget their resentment over the Islamic Revolution.”

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution addressed questions raised by some individuals about why the Islamic Republic, despite its relations with European countries, refuses to negotiate or establish ties with the United States. He responded, “Pre-revolution Iran was under American ownership, but the Islamic Revolution liberated that enormous political and economic opportunity from US control. Therefore, their grudge toward the Revolution is [deeply rooted], and this differs significantly from European countries.”

Ayatollah Khamenei described one of the primary demands of Global Arrogance, led by the United States, as ensuring their interests and considerations are factored into the decisions of other nations, including Iran. Stressing the dangers of yielding to such demands, he said, “Succumbing to America’s excessive demand undermines democracy and the nature of democracy in the country.” “The people have voted for officials to secure their own interests, not those of America. Therefore, decision-makers must focus solely on the interests of the Iranian nation and the Islamic Republic and disregard the interests of America and the Zionists entirely, as they are fundamentally hostile to our nation and the Islamic Republic, wishing for the destruction of Iran.”

He further pointed to the United States’ failure to reclaim control over Iran despite significant efforts and costs over the past 46 years, calling this another reason for their grudge toward the Iranian nation and the Islamic Republic. He remarked, “America has been defeated in this country and seeks to compensate for that defeat. As a result, they pursue enmity against the Iranian people in every way they can.”

