Isfahan seeks to expand tourism ties with African nations

TEHRAN - The Director General of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts of Isfahan province announced plans to enhance tourism cooperation between Isfahan and several countries in the African continent.

Amir Karamzadeh on Monday met with ambassadors and diplomats from Ivory Coast, Niger, and Guinea on the sidelines of the 2025 Kish Expo, which is currently underway in the touristic Iranian island in the Persian Gulf, Mehr reported.

During the meeting, Karamzadeh highlighted the historic and cultural significance of Iran's central plateau, which boasts over 10,000 years of written history and more than 6,000 years of civilizational heritage. He further emphasized the potential for cultural and tourism collaborations between Isfahan and the African continent.

Karamzadeh explained that Iran’s ancient plateaus and African countries have long-standing trade and cultural ties through the Persian Gulf, the Oman Sea, and the Indian Ocean. He also pointed out the rich historical exchanges between Iranians and North African countries during antiquity and especially in the Islamic era.

He further noted that both Iran and African nations share a history of resistance against colonialism, and these cultural and economic commonalities create great opportunities for expanding cultural and tourism relations, especially between Isfahan and Africa.

"Currently, there is a public commitment not only in Isfahan but also across the country to foster tourism connections," Karamzadeh added. "We see this exhibition as an excellent opportunity to invite officials from countries like Nigeria, Ivory Coast, and Guinea to visit Isfahan, explore its tourism attractions, and help pave the way for increased tourist exchanges."

At the conclusion of the meeting, an agreement was made for the ambassadors of the three countries to visit Isfahan soon, as per Kermzadeh's invitation.

The ancient city of Isfahan, which serves as the provincial capital as well, is situated at the crossroads of Iran’s north-south and east-west trade routes. It reached its zenith between the 9th and 18th centuries. During the Safavid era, it became Iran’s capital under Shah Abbas the Great.

Isfahan was once a crossroads of international trade and diplomacy in Iran and now it is one of Iran’s top tourist destinations for good reasons. It is filled with many architectural wonders, such as unmatched Islamic buildings, bazaars, museums, Persian gardens, and tree-lined boulevards. It’s a city for walking, getting lost in its mazing bazaars, dozing in beautiful gardens, and meeting people.

The Persian proverb “Isfahan nesf-e-jahan ast” (Isfahan is half the world) reflects the city’s cultural and historical prominence.

AM