Video clips highlight glimpses of Iran’s rich history in Malaysia

TEHRAN - The Cultural Attaché of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Malaysia has produced a series of 90-second video clips to introduce the country's tourism, historical, and natural attractions.

These films are part of an ongoing effort to use public diplomacy to enhance Iran's image abroad and combat misconceptions about the ancient country.

According to the Public Relations Office of the Iranian Embassy in Malaysia, the video clips have been designed to highlight Iran's rich cultural and historical heritage, as well as its remarkable tourist sites. The initiative is also aligned with broader efforts to engage with travel agencies, promote sister-city relationships, and utilize cultural weeks and social platforms for international outreach.

Six such films have been produced so far feature key Iranian landmarks, including the Ziggurat of Tchogha Zanbil, Shushtar Historical Hydraulic System, Persepolis, the Dome of Soltaniyeh, the historical and natural attractions of the Urmia region, and the introduction of the renowned scholar Imam Muhammad Ghazali.

The video clips, translated into both English and Malay, is approximately 90 seconds long, are set to be broadcast on television networks, streaming platforms, and social media channels in both Iran and Malaysia.

Iran seeks to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 28 are inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

AM