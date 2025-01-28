“Green Plum Season” from Iran to attend Santo Domingo Global Film Festival 

TEHRAN-Ali Bayat’s debut feature film “Green Plum Season” will be screened at the 17th Santo Domingo Global Film Festival, set to be held from January 31 to February 6 in the Dominican Republic.

The Iranian movie will be a part of Vanguardias Opera Prima out-of-competition program, Honaronline reported.

A production of 2024, the 95-minute film tells the story of Ata, who after resigning from his position as a judge, retreats to his family's villa in the countryside, only to be met with a chilly reception from his son, Farhad, who has recently been released from prison.

As Ata's wife, Giti, files for divorce, tensions escalate, and the family is thrown into turmoil. However, their already strained relationships are further complicated when a car accident claims Farhad's life and leaves Giti paralyzed. In the aftermath of the tragedy, Ata finds himself caught in a web of lies as he tries to shield Giti from the truth. Meanwhile, Farhad's girlfriend, Vida, becomes increasingly suspicious of the circumstances surrounding his death.

The cast includes Mehdi Ahmadi, Fariba Kamran, Siavash Cheraghipur, Ayoub Aghakhani, Ehsan Majouni, and Maryam Hemmatian.

The film has already participated in the Dhaka International Film Festival, Iranian Film Festival Zurich, Asian Film Festival Barcelona, Wales International Film Festival, and Sofia MENAR Film Festival.

According to the director, the movie is an eccentric, romantic story of a growing love of a father for his dead activist son; a father trying to get away from mourning and keep the flames of his love alive. This way, an oriental, fatalistic, tragic love story is formed in a country with firm beliefs in the repetition of history with the same sorrowfulness, predomination, and inevitability.

Ali Bayat, 41, studied mechanical engineering and then attended some film courses. He has made five short films, which have participated in more than 40 international festivals and won 20 awards.

This year’s edition of the Santo Domingo Global Film Festival pays tribute to the memory of Ruben Abud, a prominent member of the film industry in the Dominican Republic, who passed away last year.

A renowned photographer and filmmaker, Abud was a key figure in the country’s cinematic development and was highly regarded for his professional work and contributions through his company, Kcettes Pro.

Abud’s dedication and passion made him a trusted expert among filmmakers and producers. He will be remembered not only for his technical skills but also for his kindness and collaborative spirit, which greatly contributed to the growth of Dominican cinema.

For the organization of this edition, the Santo Domingo Global Film Festival made an alliance with the Embassy of India in the Dominican Republic, designating the Guest of Honor to India. The festival will feature some of the country's most acclaimed recent film productions, strengthening cultural ties between the two nations.

Photo: A screenshot from “Green Plum Season”

SS/

