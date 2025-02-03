‘Iran Corridor’ presents country as safe digital link

TEHRAN – An international event titled Iran Corridor 2025 was held on Monday, aimed to showcase Iran's communication infrastructure as a secure route for data transmission in the region.

Hosted by Dubai, the event was held a day prior to Capacity Middle East, the major telecommunications conference in the region, which is being held from February 4 to 6.

An Iranian delegation led by Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Minister, Sattar Hashemi, has traveled to Dubai to take part in the events.

Leading regional operators from 15 countries participated in the Iran Corridor. Hashemi delivered a speech focusing on Iran’s capabilities in the communication sector as well as strengthening regional cooperation.

The Iran Corridor aims to promote regional cooperation in advancing the Digital Economy by enhancing interconnected digital infrastructures.

The one-day event served as a platform to showcase the rapid advancement in technology, innovation, and connectivity via Iran. As one of the most dynamic regions for technological growth, Iran is poised to be at the center of transformation in the Middle East.

The country plays a strategic role as a vital corridor, linking regions through terrestrial and submarine fiber optic networks, and fostering diversity in digital facilities. This position enables the integration of regional digital platforms and reliable, high-speed data communication.

The event explored opportunities for co-investment in interregional cable systems, leveraging Iran’s role at the crossroads of Trans-Eurasian corridors: the Middle East to Central Asia and the Caucasus, the Indian Ocean to the Caspian Sea, and the Persian Gulf to the Black Sea.

It emphasized geo-distributed data centers, Digital Free Zones, and Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) while highlighting advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence, cloud computing, and secure communication systems to advance digital connectivity.

On the sidelines of the event, Hashemi is scheduled to hold meetings with key leaders, who have participated in the event, from across the globe.

Status of ICT in Iran

The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology is the highest authority in the field of ICT in the country. All activities related to the information and communication technology industry are directly related to the ministry.

The government pays special attention to plans and policies in this sector in order to maximize the use of ICT to facilitate people’s lives.

The successful designing, building, and launching of a satellite show the growth of the national technology and scientific power of a country.

Space technology has been considered a tool to expand prosperity, peace, scientific-cultural development, and economic progress in human societies.

Different nations of the world exploit this technology in some way based on their capacity, capabilities, and efforts.

Currently, 13 universities and a research institute affiliated to the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology are offering aerospace majors, thus Iran has a high capability in training specialists and experts in the aerospace sector and is a leading country in the region.

Access to telecommunication services in rural areas of the country had improved over the period as the overall number of villages with access to communication services rose to 52,182, around 93 percent of all villages, while 47,837 villages had access to home landline services.

Moreover, the number of Iranian mobile users reached nearly 135.890 million, according to the CRA which put the mobile phone penetration rate in the country at 161.67 percent.

The figures showed, however, that fixed broadband adoption in Iran had stalled at 14 percent with nearly 11.921 million customers having access to the Internet via those services.

This statistic shows that fixed broadband internet has grown by less than 2 percent compared to last year and mobile internet has experienced a growth of 10 percent. However, it can be said that the speed of mobile internet expansion is 5 times the speed of fixed internet.

