Global Halal tourism market projected to reach $410 billion by 2032

TEHRAN - The global Halal and Muslim-friendly tourism market is on track to expand significantly, with projections estimating its value to reach $410.9 billion by 2032, up from $256.5 billion in 2023.

As demand surges, popular tourist destinations are implementing various initiatives to attract Muslim travelers and cater to their specific needs.

According to Crescent Rating, international Muslim tourist arrivals in the first half of 2024 reached 80 million, with figures expected to climb to 230 million by 2028.

This upward trend is in line with the broader growth of the Islamic Halal economy, which includes tourism, investments, and other sectors. Industry analysts predict the Halal economy will reach $7.7 trillion in 2024, more than doubling its $3.2 trillion valuation in 2015.

Halal, an Arabic term meaning “permitted,” extends beyond food to include travel experiences aligned with Islamic principles. Halal tourism encompasses services such as Halal food options, prayer facilities, gender-segregated amenities, and accommodations free from alcohol and gambling.

