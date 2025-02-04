What's driven the phenomenal performance in China's film industry?

During the Spring Festival of 2025, the Chinese film market achieved historic results, breaking multiple records in box office revenue. So far in 2025, the total box office revenue of the Chinese film market has reached 10.5 billion yuan (about $1.46 billion), surpassing the North American market and ranking first in the world. This achievement is not only a milestone in the development of China's film industry, but also marks the growing strength of China's cultural industry.

In recent years, the Chinese film market has shown explosive growth, with box office revenue exceeding 60 billion yuan in 2019. With the gradual improvement of the industry chain, continuous innovation in technology and the improvement of the audience's consumption level, the Chinese film market has gradually shifted from a "chaser" to a "leader" in the global film industry.

There are multiple factors behind this phenomenon. Firstly, the content creation of China's domestic film industry is increasingly rich. In recent years, many excellent domestic films have been released, such as "Wolf Warrior II" to "Hi, Mom" to "The Wandering Earth II." These films have achieved great box office results in the domestic market and also gained increasing recognition in the international market.

Secondly, the continuous innovation of technological means, especially the application of IMAX, 3D and other technologies, has enabled Chinese films to reach world-leading levels in visual effects, providing audiences with a more immersive viewing experience. In addition, with the rise of online platforms, the integration of online movie watching and offline cinemas has also promoted the prosperity of the film market.

The rise of China's film market reflects the enhancement of Chinese cultural confidence. Among the numerous domestic films in 2025, "Ne Zha 2" is undoubtedly a landmark work. It is predicted that this film may set a new box office record in the history of Chinese film. This film not only continues the popularity of its predecessor, but also achieves breakthroughs in multiple dimensions such as creation, technology and cultural expression.

Every fight and scene transition in the film has been carefully scheduled and designed to maximize the visual and emotional impact. The film has sparked widespread discussion and sharing, quickly setting off a "Ne Zha craze" on the Internet. This proves the strong influence of Chinese animated films in the Internet era and shows the successful exploration of digital communication and cross-platform operation in China's film industry. The sales of peripheral products of the film have also been greatly improved, driving the development of the entire entertainment industry chain.

People walk out of a movie screening room at a cinema in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, February 3, 2025. /Xinhua

The success of the 2025 Spring Festival’s economic performance is not only reflected in its box office, but also creates a new benchmark for the economic value of China's film industry. The film itself has become an important engine to promote the cultural tourism industry. The development of film-themed exhibitions, interactive experience zones and tourist attractions has further boosted the growth of the relevant regional economy.

Moreover, the derivatives of movies have also become a new economic growth point. In particular, the classic scenes and characters in the film have become the source of cultural and creative products, providing fans and audiences with more diversified consumption choices.

The deep integration of film with tourism and cultural industries can form a powerful industrial effect. In the future, cross-border cooperation in film and development of cultural products will become one of the important driving forces for the sustained growth of China's cultural and entertainment industry.

Although the Chinese film market has so far achieved historic results in 2025, this is not the end point and the future development is still full of challenges and opportunities. To achieve sustainable growth in the Chinese film market, it is necessary to focus on the originality and quality of content first. It’s also worth noting that China's film industry should pay more attention to innovation from the perspective of cultural connotation and narrative depth and avoidance of the short-sighted behavior of "box office supremacy."

Furthermore, Chinese films should enhance international cooperation. In the process of "going global," it’s necessary for the Chinese film industry to respect local culture and take into account the needs of the international market to create works with global appeal.