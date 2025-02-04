Iran promotes tourism amid Chinese New Year celebrations

TEHRAN – Iran cherishes the Chinese New Year festivities to highlight its tourism opportunities and draw more visitors from China, according to the director-general for marketing and tourism development at the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts.

On Tuesday, Moslem Shojaei stated that efforts were made to utilize this festive period to highlight Iran’s tourism industry and facilitate the entry of Chinese tourists. He noted that preliminary discussions had taken place between Iran’s Tourism Deputy and the embassies of Iran and China to explore ways to enhance bilateral tourism cooperation.

As part of the initiative, a special promotional campaign targeting the Chinese market was launched for the 15-day period starting on January 29.

Moslem Shojaei, the director-general for marketing and tourism development at the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts

The campaign includes video and visual content featuring the theme “A Century of Friendship Between Iran and China,” aimed at raising awareness and encouraging Chinese travelers to visit Iran. The materials have been sent to Iran’s embassy in China for dissemination through various media channels.

Shojaei emphasized the impact of experience-based video content created by Chinese influencers visiting Iran’s tourist destinations. He stated that these efforts significantly enhance Iran’s presence in the Chinese digital space and serve as an invitation for Chinese citizens to explore Iran.

The promotional materials consist of three videos and 15 celebratory banners, which have been distributed to Iranian diplomatic missions in China, Iranian expatriates, and tourism companies for sharing on social media during the holiday period.

AM