Persepolis newcomers of Kowsar Women’s Football League

TEHRAN – Persepolis won promotion to the 2025/26 Kowsar Women’s Football League.
The team secured their promotion by defeating Isatis 3-1 on Saturday in their final match of the 2024/25 Iran Women’s Football League One, thereby also being crowned champions.
Both Persepolis and Isatis have secured their places in the Kowsar Women’s Football League.
Bam Khatoon remains the most decorated team in the league's history, having won 10 titles out of 16 competitions.
The upcoming season of Iran’s Kowsar League will feature a total of 10 teams.
