46 years later: reflecting on the Shah's final year and where Iran stands now

TEHRAN – This year on February 11th, Iranians mark the 46th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, a revolution that changed the course of modern Iranian history, fulfilled decades of popular desire for independence, and inaugurated a new age characterized by domestic confidence and self-reliant advancements.

The struggle against the U.S.-supported Shah, spearheaded by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini (commonly referred to as Imam Khomeini), had been underway for some years. However, the pace of events accelerated dramatically in the final year of the Shah's presence in Iran. The following is a breakdown of the significant events that transpired during Mohammad Reza Pahlavi's last year of reign and culminated in his overthrow.

Developments evolve rapidly after Air Force desertion

On February 8, 1979, after Shah's Air Force members, the Homafarans, visited Imam Khomeini's residence, the government of Shapour Bakhtiar, appointed by the Shah, dispatched imperial guards the following day to quell the uprising at Doshan Tappeh Air Base in eastern Tehran. The guards attempted to capture the rebellious Homafarans, leading to a firefight. Soon after, large numbers of civilians rallied in support of the airmen, erecting barricades in the streets.

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the current Leader of the Islamic Revolution, has frequently commemorated the Homafarans' actions of that year, calling it "an effective and morale-boosting prelude to the February 11th (22nd of Bahman) victory of the revolution that demonstrated the greatness and dignity of the Iranian nation."

News of the Homafarans mutiny circulated immediately across the country among other segments of the military. There were also huge numbers of soldiers deserting from the army and joining the people’s ranks, paralyzing their military commanders.

Declaration of martial law

On February 10th, in a final act of desperation, the weakening Pahlavi regime, through Tehran's military ruler General Mehdi Rahimi, announced martial law, imposing a curfew from 4:00 PM to 5:00 AM.

Evidence from the martial law commander reveals that the Pahlavi regime, encouraged by its Western allies, particularly the United States, was plotting a last-ditch coup. This plan involved a pre-emptive crackdown on the population and the assassination or arrest of revolutionary leaders. However, Imam Khomeini's decisive message thwarted this final conspiracy intended to revive the regime.

Imam Khomeini urged the people to defy the martial law and flood the streets, effectively delivering the final blow to the dictatorial regime.

“Today's announcement of martial law is a hoax and against the Sharia. The people should not much think of it!” Imam Khomeini said in his message that reverberated across the capital immediately.

The founder of the Islamic Republic also sent a letter to American officials warning them to withdraw support for the collapsing Bakhtiar regime.

Following Imam Khomeini's directive, a revolutionary committee had been established. Now, minibuses and other vehicles donated by the public, equipped with loudspeakers, surged through Tehran's streets, urging people to ignore the curfew.

Finally comes the victory of Islamic Revolution

Bakhtiar's isolation deepened as members of his own government, including the entire Regency Council, shifted their allegiance to the revolution and Imam Khomeini.

The Bakhtiar regime finally collapsed at 2 pm on February 11th, when the Supreme Military Council announced its "neutrality."

With all military personnel ordered back to base, control of the country effectively passed to revolutionaries led by Imam Khomeini. They seized government buildings, TV and radio stations, and Pahlavi dynasty palaces, signaling the end of the Iranian monarchy. Bakhtiar fled the palace and proceeded to escape Iran in disguise.

With revolutionaries seizing control of the Iranian broadcasting organization in northern Tehran, the victory of the Islamic Revolution was declared on national radio. A radio presenter delivered a brief message: "This is the genuine voice of the Iranian nation, the voice of the revolution."

The Islamic Revolution successfully overthrew Iran's 2,500-year-old monarchy. The rapid pace of events was such that even American officials, in the final days, struggled to believe in the revolution's triumph. Reportedly, Zbigniew Brzezinski, the former U.S. National Security Advisor, telephoned U.S. Ambassador to Iran, Sullivan, to inquire whether a coup was still feasible.

The impact of the Islamic Revolution

The Islamic Revolution had a profound impact internationally, influencing both Muslim and non-Muslim nations. It became an inspiration for those who had fought years for freedom, self-determination, and independence from the West and Israel.

Within the region, the Islamic Revolution spurred the revival of Resistance groups that had suffered declining morale after years of struggle against Israel. Groups such as Hamas, Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah, Ansarullah, and various factions in Iraq are now a thorn in the side of Israel and Washington. These groups that only grow in size and power each new year, remain committed to fighting until they have expelled all the aggressors from their homes.

Outside West Asia, Iran’s successful tale of fight against U.S. hegemony especially resonated with African nations struggling against colonial and post-colonial oppression.

Regarding the Revolution's impact on Iran, as recently pointed out by Ayatollah Khamenei, the country managed to make significant and unprecedented advancements across various sectors despite incessant pressure from Western sanctions in the past four and a half decades. Most notably, the country made all these achievements while staying independent and self-reliant.

For the first time in 250 years, Iran possesses the capability to effectively protect its territory and borders. The Islamic Republic stands as the first government in the country's modern history to avoid ceding land to foreign powers, despite enduring an eight-year invasion by Saddam Hussein and his Western backers. Through nonstop endeavors, Iran's military is now among the strongest in the region, and is even able to aid those that share common values.

Despite ongoing sanctions and economic pressure, the nation's infrastructure has modernized and become efficient. Education is now widespread, and women constitute the majority of secondary school students. While economic challenges remain, hunger and homelessness have significantly diminished over time. Furthermore, Iran has cultivated strong and mutually respectful alliances by engaging with nations beyond the Western sphere.

As Ayatollah Khamenei recently stated in a speech, “the 22nd of Bahman is the peak of the proud movement of the Iranian nation and is reminiscent of the most glorious day in the history of the Iranian nation, because people gained their dignity, greatness and power on this day.”

