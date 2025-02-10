Iranian minister arrives in Geneva for UN transport meeting

TEHRAN – Iran's Minister of Transport and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh arrived in Geneva on Sunday, leading a high-ranking delegation to attend the 87th session of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) Inland Transport Committee.

According to IRNA, upon arrival, Sadegh was received by Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations.

The UNECE Inland Transport Committee session will be held from February 10 to 14. During the event, the minister is scheduled to deliver a speech at a specialized panel on “Interregional Transport Connectivity.”

She will also participate in the World Economic Forum session on the “Future of Transport,” where ministers from various countries will discuss global transport challenges and opportunities.

On the sidelines of the event, bilateral and multilateral meetings have been planned with foreign counterparts and heads of international transport organizations.

Photo: Iranian Transport Minister Farzaneh Sadegh (R) and Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations