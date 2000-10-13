TEHRAN The Ministry of Information withdrew its move forwarded to President Khatami's cabinet for setting up temporary detention centers, tapping telephones, and banning suspicious persons from leaving the country, it was announced here on Thursday. The Information Ministry withdrew its move following an objection raised by the Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Seyed Mahmoud Shahroudi. According to an earlier report, the Information Ministry presented a comprehensive plan for interrogation and tapping phones of suspects.

