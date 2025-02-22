Leader highlights ‘remarkable’ surge in pro-Palestine activism around the world

TEHRAN – Statements by Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Leader of the Islamic Revolution, made during a meeting with the Minister, deputies, and managers of the Ministry of Intelligence on February 19, 2025, were released on Saturday.

The release coincided with the commemoration event honoring the "Martyrs of the Intelligence Community" and marking the 40th anniversary of the Ministry's establishment.

During the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that one of the remarkable traits and strengths of the Ministry of Intelligence has been its sustained commitment to a Revolutionary spirit and approach over the years. "The Ministry of Intelligence is truly a Revolutionary organization committed to the Revolution. Just as the veteran members of this ministry remained Revolutionary, the new personnel are also moving along the path of the Revolution, which is a great blessing," he stated.

The Leader emphasized that the only solution and beacon of hope for the country amidst its challenges lies in upholding the principles of the Revolution. "Overcoming problems in any of the economic, political, cultural, and social sectors of the country relies on trusting in God, commitment to the principles of the Revolution, and diligently pursuing the implementation of good plans and laws already in place, while also compensating for previous shortcomings," he added.

Ayatollah Khamenei underscored that planning for the implementation of the country’s affairs and the resolution of issues is part of the necessary and essential measures. "What’s important is achieving tangible and favorable results, because if the results of meetings, plannings, and schedules do not yield a tangible and desirable outcome, they will be pointless. A favorable outcome can only be achieved when there is continuous follow-up."

The Leader stated that a key responsibility of the country’s intelligence agency is to cooperate with the government. "The Ministry of Intelligence must have full cooperation with all government administrations to enable the established government to effectively carry out the heavy responsibility of governing the country."

Ayatollah Khamenei further noted that the Ministry of Intelligence’s cooperation with the government entails carrying out good intelligence work.

He also emphasized the importance of collaboration and coordination among intelligence agencies at all levels, and deemed it important and essential for these organizations to pay special attention to moral purification and spiritual matters.

Ayatollah Khamenei portrayed the vibrant and dynamic spirit of the Revolution, vividly expressed during the 22nd of Bahman (February 10) rallies, along with the active involvement of young people and adolescents in defending the Revolution – despite immense hostility toward the Islamic system – as a clear indication of divine will propelling the progress of Islam within the framework of the Islamic Republic. He further noted that another compelling manifestation of this divine will is evident in the anti-Zionist demonstrations across Europe and even the United States, coupled with a remarkable surge in global public support for the Palestinian cause.

At the commencement of this meeting, Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Esmail Khatib, the Minister of Intelligence, delivered a report outlining the ministry’s performance and initiatives aimed at countering national security threats and effectively combating hostile intelligence agencies.



