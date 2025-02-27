Iran cultural week underway in Qatar

TEHRAN-The Cultural Week of the Islamic Republic of Iran is underway in Doha, Qatar.

“The event showcases various aspects and manifestations of Iranian-Islamic art and civilization to a wide Qatari audience,” the Deputy for the Development of Scientific and Cultural Cooperation at the Islamic Culture & Relations Organization Hossein Divsalar was quoted as saying by IRNA.

“Sixty distinguished Iranian artists and athletes from various fields present the country’s unique historical and civilizational capabilities,” he added.

He emphasized that the initial response from both Iranians and Qataris residing in Doha has been encouraging, promising a vibrant and high-quality event in Doha.

“Renowned artists in various artistic fields, including music, Nastaliq calligraphy, illumination (Tazhib), fashion and clothing, leather engraving, painting, embroidery, miniature painting, ring-making, enamel work, marquetry (Moarraq), Khatam inlay work, Iranian toy production, Thuluth calligraphy, fabric engraving, 3D puzzles on fabric, embossed carpets, watercolor painting, metal engraving, ethnic clothing, miniatures, pottery, tilework, floral and bird painting, handicrafts, video games, and sculpture are showcasing Iranian skills and culture in the Qatari capital,” Divsalar stated.

He noted that the wide range and inclusivity of these artistic disciplines will offer a comprehensive and profound image of Iran to enthusiasts and audiences.

“In addition to these activities, screenings of Iranian films and a photography exhibition showcasing the country’s historical and tourist attractions have been planned to ensure the best possible organization of the event,” the official stressed.

According to him, Seyyed Abbas Salehi, the Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, has traveled to Qatar for this cultural event, upon the invitation of his Qatari counterpart.

Divsalar stated that during his visit to Doha, the minister also holds meetings with high-ranking Qatari officials to further deepen bilateral cultural relations. “Qatar and Iran have maintained continuous and effective cultural cooperation, which has strengthened in recent years. In this regard, this Cultural Week serves as a milestone in the cultural synergy between Tehran and Doha”.

Concluding his remarks, he described the main objective of the Cultural Week, which will conclude on February 28, as introducing Today’s Iran to both general and specialized audiences.

SS/SAB

