Water reservoirs in critical condition as inflows drop 31%

TEHRAN - Since the beginning of the water year in late September, inflows into Iran’s reservoirs have totaled 8.44 billion cubic meters, marking a 31 percent decline compared to 12.18 billion cubic meters in the same period last year.

Reservoir outflows have reached 10.72 billion cubic meters, down 1.0 percent from 10.79 billion cubic meters last year. The current water storage volume in reservoirs stands at 22.26 billion cubic meters, reflecting a 5.0 percent decrease from 23.54 billion cubic meters a year ago.

The country’s reservoirs are 43 percent full, leaving 57 percent of storage capacity empty. Total precipitation by March 1 amounted to 86.7 millimeters, representing a 42 percent drop compared to the long-term average of 149.7 millimeters and a 24 percent decrease from 114.1 millimeters recorded during the same period last year.

EF/