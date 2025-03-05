Iran-Kazakhstan Joint Chamber signs arbitration agreement with ICCIMA

TEHRAN – The Arbitration Center of Iran Chamber (ACIC) and the Iran-Kazakhstan Joint Chamber of Commerce have signed a cooperation agreement to promote commercial arbitration and mediation among joint chamber members and enhance arbitration services.

During the signing ceremony, Ali Moghadam Abrishami, Secretary General of ACIC, emphasized the center’s longstanding role in institutional arbitration in Iran. “Since its establishment, ACIC has gained the trust of the private sector, but many businesses are still unaware of its advantages,” he said.

He highlighted the importance of collaboration with joint chambers to familiarize businesses with arbitration services, noting that ACIC handles the highest number of international arbitration cases in Iran. He also stressed the significance of cooperation with foreign arbitration centers, particularly Kazakhstan's reputable arbitration body, to expand dispute resolution mechanisms.

Abrishami announced special benefits, including discounts on arbitration fees for joint chamber members, and expressed ACIC’s readiness to hold training programs and seminars for the Iran-Kazakhstan Joint Chamber.

Also during the ceremony, Amir Abedi, President of the Iran-Kazakhstan Joint Chamber of Commerce, underscored the need to promote arbitration in the private sector. “Joint chambers act as ambassadors of the private sector in international trade and can play a crucial role in raising awareness about arbitration benefits,” he stated.

Abedi noted that the chamber has 280 members and is committed to informing them about ACIC services. He also criticized the lack of commercial expertise in courts and expressed hope that ACIC could help businesses overcome legal challenges.

At the conclusion of the event, both parties signed the agreement and reaffirmed their commitment to implementing its provisions and expanding bilateral cooperation in arbitration and mediation.

