"ECO and IOFS Forge Strategic Partnership to Enhance Regional Food Security

TEHRAN- ECO Secretary General Dr. Asad M. Khan and Director General of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS) H.E. Ambassador Berik Aryn, met at the ECO Secretariat today to solidify a collaborative framework aimed at bolstering agricultural development and food security across the region and within the member countries of both organizations.

The meeting, marked by a spirit of mutual cooperation, culminated in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that outlines key areas of collaboration and implementation modalities. The MoU is also expected to establish a strong foundation for future joint action plans, facilitating a dynamic partnership to address common regional challenges.

In the meeting, the ECO Secretary General reiterated the Organization’s commitment to addressing food security through various initiatives, including the ECO Regional Program for Food Security, and others in the fields of veterinary, agricultural biotechnology, and seed trade cooperation.

IOFS Director General provided a comprehensive overview of the IOFS’s initiatives, including capacity-building programs focused on gene banks and water management in agriculture, He underscored the importance of cooperation with ECO.

Recognizing the need for a deeper understanding of each organization’s capabilities, both sides committed to enhancing inter-organizational cooperation in areas of shared interest, including sustainable agriculture and food security, to foster mutually beneficial collaboration in future.