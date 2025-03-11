Iran's renewable energy capacity surpasses 1,561 MW

TEHRAN – Iran’s renewable energy capacity has reached 1,561.66 megawatts by the end of February 2025, as the country accelerates efforts to address power imbalances and expand clean energy sources.

The growing electricity supply-demand gap has highlighted the urgent need for renewable energy expansion. In response, the 14th administration has intensified efforts to boost solar and wind power generation across the country.

On Sunday, March 9, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reaffirmed the government's commitment to solar power infrastructure development, stating that funding for the project has been secured. He urged contractors and relevant stakeholders to expedite their operations, emphasizing that the government is determined to eliminate any obstacles delaying the initiative.

Data from the Energy Ministry indicates that solar power plants account for the largest share of Iran’s renewable energy mix, contributing 810.03 MW (60 percent) of total capacity. Wind power plants rank second, generating 376.3 MW (29 percent) of the country’s total renewable electricity. Other renewable sources include small hydropower plants at 104.04 MW (8 percent), biomass power plants at 22.13 MW (2 percent), and expansion turbines at 9.6 MW (1 percent).

Despite these developments, renewable energy still accounts for only 0.7 percent of Iran’s total electricity generation. However, government officials stress that further expansion is underway, with efforts to increase capacity and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

