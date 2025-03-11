Iran UN envoy affirms support for Afghan migrants, asks intl. community to play its part 

TEHRAN – Iran's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, emphasized Iran's longstanding commitment to sheltering Afghan migrants and refugees during a UN Security Council briefing on the "Situation in Afghanistan."

Iravani highlighted the significant burden Iran has borne, especially after the U.S.'s abrupt withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, which followed a two-decade occupation of the country.

In his remarks, Iravani stated that Iran's policy towards Afghan refugees and migrants remains rooted in humanitarian principles. For over four decades, Iran has provided refuge to millions of Afghans, a commitment that has only intensified in recent years. “Legal Afghan migrants face no restrictions in Iran, and Iranian consulates issue 5,000 visas daily,” the envoy noted.

Addressing the worsening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, Iravani called for greater international support and urged donor countries to honor their commitments to humanitarian aid. “Due to security concerns, including terrorist threats, Iran will repatriate those who enter illegally. Let us be clear; neighboring countries should not be left to bear this responsibility without support from the international community. Iran and Pakistan need sustained and meaningful assistance. The international community must go beyond rhetoric and take concrete action,” the ambassador said.

He also stressed the need for the release of Afghanistan's frozen assets and for responsible financial mechanisms to support the Afghan economy.

Iravani expressed concern over the security situation in Afghanistan, noting the threat posed by terrorist organizations such as ISIL-K. He called on Afghanistan's de facto authorities to prioritize counterterrorism efforts and prevent the country from becoming a safe haven for terrorism.

The Iranian ambassador also highlighted the dire situation for Afghan women and girls, urging the de facto authorities to reverse policies that restrict their rights and access to education and healthcare.

In addition to his remarks on the humanitarian and security challenges, Iravani underscored Iran's ongoing engagement with Afghanistan through both bilateral and regional efforts. He emphasized that Iran remains committed to Afghanistan's peace, stability, and reconstruction, and called for the establishment of an inclusive and representative government in Afghanistan.

“A stable future is achievable through sustained international support and shared responsibility. A step-by-step approach within a clear roadmap can help rebuild trust and security,” he said.

As the renewal of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan's (UNAMA) mandate approaches, Iravani reaffirmed Iran's support for the mission and the Special Representative of the Secretary-General in carrying out its responsibilities. He urged the Security Council to ensure that UNAMA has the necessary resources to address Afghanistan's challenges effectively.

Afghanistan is grappling with various economic, social, political, and security challenges. The withdrawal of international aid after the Taliban takeover has also exacerbated a humanitarian crisis there.

